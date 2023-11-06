Holcomb placed on IR; McFarland activated

The Steelers placed linebacker Cole Holcomb on the Reserve/Injured List and activated running back Anthony McFarland Jr. from the Reserve/Injured List on Monday.

Holcomb was injured in the Steelers win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. He signed with the Steelers this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Holcomb has been a huge force in the middle for the defense, starting all eight games prior to his injury.

McFarland has been on the Reserve/Injured List since Week 1 and was designated to return to practice on Oct. 16 and the team had a 21-day window to activate him.

McFarland couldn't hide his smile when he first talked about being back at practice.

"It was amazing," said McFarland. "Before practice, I just put my helmet on before I walked out there because I haven't had it on in so long. It's good to be out there with my teammates.

"Mentally and physically, I feel good, ready to go. It felt good. I am just glad to be back out with my teammates. It was good to get back.

"I am just excited to be back out there with the team. It's different to be on the side. To come back out and have a helmet on, interacting and being with the team. That is the most exciting thing to me right now."

McFarland said it wasn't easy being placed on the list just after the season opener, especially after battling to make it on the 53-man roster.

McFarland was hoping this time would come.

"I feel good. I feel healthy," said McFarland. "These last two weeks, getting back on my feet. I am practicing hard and waiting for my time."

McFarland admits he is anxious to get back out there, feeling like he hasn't played forever.

"I am very anxious," said McFarland. "I haven't played since Week 1. I feel fresh. Ready to be out there with the team."

Watching the games and practice the first four weeks of his injury was tough, but practicing without being activated the last two weeks has also been a test for him.

"It is tough," said McFarland. "Especially when practice is a grind week to week. You want to grind and prepare for game day.