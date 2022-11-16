Highsmith wins Player of the Week honor

Linebacker Alex Highsmith continues to be one of the hottest defensive players in the NFL, and his efforts haven't gone unnoticed.

Highsmith was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Steelers win over the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

Highsmith sacked Saints quarterback Andy Dalton twice, for a loss of 17 combined yards. He had a nine-yard strip sack, which Dalton did recover but the drive ended in an interception by Levi Wallace. He also had five tackles, three of them solo stops and the forced fumble.

This is the first time Highsmith has won AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Highsmith has 8.5 sacks this season, which is tied for fourth-most in the NFL. He also has three forced fumbles, which is tied for second-most in the NFL.

Highsmith has recorded 11.5 sacks in his last 12 games, dating back to Week 16 of the 2021 regular season. The 11.5 sacks are tied for the third-most in the NFL during that span. He has also recorded four strip sacks during that span, the most in the NFL during that time.