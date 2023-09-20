Highsmith wins AFC weekly honor

That wasn't it for Highsmith.

In the fourth quarter he sacked Watson, forcing a fumble that fellow linebacker T.J. Watt recovered and returned for a 16-yard game-winning touchdown.

Watt hopes it's a sign of things to come from him and Highsmith, who make an incredible one-two punch for the defense.

"Hopefully there's many more to come," said Watt. "I'm just so happy to be able to play with a guy that loves the game so much. And that's not taking anything away from any other guys I played with. Everybody loves the game.

"But it's so cool to see his progression and his hunger. And the guy has so many phenomenal pass-rush moves, and he can defend the run well, that we just feed well off each other.

"We're just happy when the other person makes a play. It's never a slight -- I'm never upset when he makes the sack. I tried to give him the football for the sack fumble because how I saw it I was just in the right place at the right time and scooped it up.

"Alex played phenomenal tonight. I just want to continue to do this with him and this defense."

Highsmith recorded seven tackles, including one for a loss, a sack, two quarterback hits and the forced fumble.

"Can't say enough about Highsmith," said Coach Mike Tomlin.