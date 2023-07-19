Highsmith signed to new five-year contract

In addition to leading the Steelers in sacks, Highsmith's team-high five forced fumbles were also tied for most in the NFL last year. He said it's a product of practice and the techniques and approach brought by defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, as well as defensive line coach Karl Dunbar and outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.

It's also a product of Highsmith's dedication and work ethic.

"The culture of this defense is to get the ball out," said Highsmith. "The coaches emphasize it. They do a good job of setting up drills for us to work on finishing at the top of the rush. We do a lot of pass rush drills and at the end there's always a finish and there's always someone standing with the ball. We're working on reaching over, reaching through and getting the ball out. I think it starts with practice and we're working those because it's just muscle memory where you get around the edge, you get around the corner, you always just reach because you've done it so much."

In addition to his other key numbers, he finished the 2022 season with 63 tackles, 38 of them solo stops, 20 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

"It gave me a lot of confidence," said Highsmith of his performance in 2022. "In 2021, I didn't have a good start to my year dealing with injuries. I ended up finishing the year strong. This past year, I just wanted to start fast and continue it throughout the year. I felt like I was playing with more consistency and more confidence because I know the type of player that I can be. I just want to continue to get better every year.

"It was just a whole different confidence level last year. I'm just going to try to do my best every year to have even more production. If it doesn't come, I'm still going to do this. I'll still be the same guy, still doing the same type of preparation that I do. I'm a process driven guy, so I'm not driven by the results or the outcomes. If I knew that I was going to go into a game and not get any sacks, I would still prepare the same exact way. I just want to continue to be process driven through this next year."

Highsmith started 16 games in 2021, registering 74 tackles, 46 of them solo stops and 15 tackles for a loss. He also had six sacks and one forced fumble.

Highsmith played in all 16 games in 2020, starting five. He finished the season with 48 tackles, including 30 solo stops, two sacks, an interception and a pass defense.

He started the last five regular season games of the season at right outside linebacker after Bud Dupree suffered a season ending injury against the Baltimore Ravens. In his first start against Washington, he had five tackles, and added another five tackles two weeks later against Cincinnati.