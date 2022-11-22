Highsmith nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Nov 22, 2022 at 03:01 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Linebacker Alex Highsmith is the Steelers nominee for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to a player for their on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The award was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the founder of the Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"It's really an honor," said Highsmith, who was surprised to learn the news of his nomination. "I think it's important. To be able to play the game I love for a living is amazing. To be able to go out there and do what I love, it's important to play the right way. It shows a lot to those who are watching, those younger than us, kids who aspire to be in the NFL. It shows them to play the right way."

Highsmith, who is in his third season with the Steelers, holds those values close to his heart in everything he does, both on and off the field,

"I always believed I was given this platform to be a blessing to others and an inspiration to kids," said Highsmith. "I know when I was a kid I looked up to athletes, so to be a role model for them in a way like this is what I want to do."

One player from every team was nominated for the award, and eight finalists, four in each conference, will be selected by members of the NFL Legends Community, including Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Larry Fitzgerald and Leonard Wheeler.

Current players will have the final say when the eight appear on their Pro Bowl Games ballot under NFL Sportsmanship Award. The winner is announced during the NFL Honors show the night before the Super Bowl.

"These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship," said Troy Vincent, EVP of Football Operations of the NFL. "It reflects the very values of respect, resilience, and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world."

The winner was named after Rooney because of the class he brought to the NFL and his approach that always had sportsmanship at the forefront. And for Highsmith, it's an honor to be nominated for an award named after Rooney.

"It's awesome," said Highsmith. "I have known about him. I think he set a great foundation for this team. It's such a great organization, the best in the NFL. It's cool that the award is named after him. It is an honor."

Get out and vote: Voting is now open for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will be a completely different format than in the past.

The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.

Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.

Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 15. A social aspect of voting will be available beginning on Dec. 1, so keep an eye out for that.

-->> Cast your votes today.

Related Content

news

Highsmith wins Player of the Week honor

Linebacker Alex Highsmith was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week

news

Fitzpatrick named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Minkah Fitzpatrick was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Bengals

news

Harris receives Joe Greene Great Performance Award

Running back Najee Harris was honored at halftime for winning the Joe Greene Great Performance Award in 2021

news

Bell wins Bill Nunn Jr. Award

USA Today's Jarrett Bell is the 2022 winner of the Bill Nunn Jr. Award

news

Heyward is a 'Good Guy' and then some

Cameron Heyward is the recipient of the PFWA 'Good Guy' Award

news

Maroon wins Arthur C. Rettig Award

Steelers' neurosurgeon Joseph C. Maroon, MD, was awarded the Arthur C. Rettig Award for Academic Excellence by the NFLPS

news

Watt wins AP Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt joined an exclusive group of Steelers legends who won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year

news

Slater wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Matthew Slater won the award named after Art Rooney Sr.

news

Another award for Watt

T.J. Watt was voted The Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year.

news

Harris, Johnson named to Pro Bowl

Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl

news

Watt selected as PFWA Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt was voted the Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Player of the Year

Advertising