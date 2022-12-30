Heyward wins NFL Way to Play Award

It's been a big day for defensive tackle Cameron Heyward who is the winner of the 2022 NFL Way to Play Award for Week 16. Earlier today Heyward was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

This is the fifth year for the award, which recognizes NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

Heyward won the award for his first quarter sack of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Heyward was commended for, "Uses hands to drive left guard back toward quarterback and does not land on quarterback with body weight for sack."

The idea of the award is to encourage and acknowledge plays that make the game safer.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Heyward will receive a $5,000 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of his choice.