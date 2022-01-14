Heyward, Watt earn first-team AP All-Pro honors

It's the time of year when awards are handed out in the NFL, and several Steelers players earned the league's highest honor on Friday.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt, who made it as an edge rusher, and were named first-team Associated Press All-Pro.

Heyward, who was a first-team selection in 2019 and named All-Pro a total of four times in his career, had 10 sacks this season, the second time in his career he had double-digit sacks.

Heyward is a never-say-die player, giving his heart and soul on every single play.

"If you watch our practices, you see him run around and do a lot of things that as a coach I don't have to do," said defensive line coach Karl Dunbar. "I think that is the stuff, the intangible things in the locker room, showing guys how to take care of their bodies when they are off the field.

"Cam is a guy that is really settled. He has a family. He knows how to play football and he loves football. The young guys see that."

Heyward's 10 sacks this season add to his career total of 68 sacks, ranking him in fifth place in team history.

"Cam Heyward, No. 97, he wrecks games," said Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor. "It's not often you say that about defensive tackles. They can move him around to so many different positions. He has such a knowledge of the defense, a knowledge of his matchups. He is always a guy you have to pay attention to and be dialed in on because he will wreck a game in a heartbeat."

Heyward is a Pro Bowl selection for the fourth straight year, and the fifth time overall, after being Mr. Consistency for the defense all season long.