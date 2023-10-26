Heyward returns to practice

Oct 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the year.

Heyward suffered a groin injury in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers and had to undergo surgery.

Heyward has played in 184 career games, starting 149 of them, and until now hasn't missed significant playing time since 2016.

