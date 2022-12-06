Heyward is Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

The other project he has fully wrapped his arms around is his Little Free Libraries, something that stemmed from his love of his grandparents.

Heyward initially honored his grandparents when he started the Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Program, an initiative working to promote children's literacy and honor his grandparents, who were longtime educators in Pittsburgh.

As a part of the program, The Heyward House installed Little Free Libraries beginning in 2020 to help underserved communities in the Pittsburgh area and continue to do so.

Heyward was inspired to start the Little Free Libraries after his grandfather, who was known as 'Pup-Pup' to his grandkids, passed away in June 2020. Rufus had a love of reading and education was paramount to him, serving as a teacher at Carrick High School and then as a founder and Vice President of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, a position he held for more than 35 years. In addition, his grandmother, Judy, was a Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher for over 30 years before retiring.

Heyward has made sure the libraries are well stocked, delivering books of all kinds, including ones that touch on social justice, racial equality, financial literacy, and life skills topics.

"Not everyone can get to the library," said Heyward. "Not everyone has a library card. Providing people with an opportunity to learn is pretty cool. I grew up with a family that valued education, and I want to be able to provide for young kids and give them the literacy tools they need in the future."

Heyward visited the McKeesport Presbyterian Church's Head Start Program and read to the children enrolled in the program during his kindness week, and afterwards they painted the newest installment of his Little Free Libraries.

"We partnered with them to bring a Little Free Library outside of the church and had the opportunity to paint it with all of the young students," said Heyward. "Then I got to read them a book. I always had great teachers in my life that taught me how to reach, to thrive in school. It's inspiring kids to read, improve their literacy. Every kid should have a book they can read."

There were plenty of other events that packed Cam's Kindness Week, keeping him busy and keeping him smiling continuously.

Heyward, along with linebacker T.J. Watt, spent time at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, visiting the Dream Big Studio where they were the celebrity hosts of their "What's in the Box" game show. While he was unable to visit the kids in person because of continuing COVID protocols, the kids were all able to watch the game show and participate virtually.

"It was awesome," said Heyward. "I was a kid in Children's Hospital at one time too. You just want to do anything they need. Whether it's a laugh, a joke, a smile on their face. Someone to talk to. You never know what those interactions are going to mean. Sometimes you just need a smile on your face."

And he continued to bring smiles when he visited Angels' Place on Pittsburgh's North Side, an agency that offers family centered childcare services and early education programs at no cost, or significantly reduced rates, to qualifying parents.

"I think it's awesome this service and organization is available," said Heyward. "In our climate, with so many things going on today, the needs of children are paramount. It's good to know this service is offered and parents don't have to make choices about paying bills or getting their kids the best care."

Heyward helped to provide some simple pleasure with a donation of early learning toys to help make their growth a fun and positive experience.

"It means everything to us," said Adrienne Britt, Education Director at Angels' Place on the North Side. "Our parents were so excited. He was so great with the kids. I loved his interactions with everyone. He was so kind with the parents. It was a natural feeling.

"This is such a huge blessing to our families being that they are single parents, providing them with extra resources. They are forever thankful and grateful for everything that comes with Angels' Place, and especially for having Cam."

The week wasn't going to go by without a little bit of sweat and hard work, as Heyward and his teammates went to Sheridan Avenue Orchard and Garden in East Liberty, where his grandmother still lives, for an afternoon of cleanup and building a pathway to make the area easier to access.

The Sheridan Avenue Orchard and Garden was developed in 2012, turning an abandoned lot into an urban garden by Repair the World Pittsburgh.

"People come out to this area and give back, donate their time, cleaning up, planting new trees," said Heyward. "The food then gets to the food pantry and provides for people in need. There are so many things that go into it and being a part of it means a lot.

"You take pride in your community. So many people use this area, so many people interact in this area. You should want to take care of it and be proud of where you are from."

The final part of Cam's Kindness Week was a $10,000 check presentation to the Girls Flag Football League in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have worked closely with the league in Pittsburgh, launching a program to encourage high schools in Pennsylvania to sanction girls flag football.

"It's cool to see the way women's sports continue to pick up," said Heyward. "I want to be an advocate for that. Football in Pittsburgh has always been big. I am excited I got to meet some of the girls and let them know I want to support everything they do."

And that is what his week was all about, and what Heyward is about in general, supporting those in the community he now calls home.

"When I was a kid, I was a part of this community," said Heyward. "I would come here every summer and live with my grandparents. The community always showed generosity and were always kind to me. I wanted to give back to the community that helped raise me and where I now live and work.

"That's all kids ask for, and all everyone asks for, is someone to be kind to them. Someone to spend a little extra time with them. Everybody has a different situation. It's about being there for them and being kind."

As mentioned, it wasn't just one week. Heyward's kindness and desire to give back are a year-round venture.

Heyward hosted his annual Thanksgiving food distribution, holding it at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, helping 200 families receive everything they needed for a Thanksgiving meal.

"I want to be a part of my community," said Heyward. "I want to make sure I give back. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, they have a market where people can shop and don't have to worry about the stigma of getting food in a different way. It's an awesome opportunity to give back to my community and this is one of the ways to do it.

"It's very important around the holidays. Everybody wants to spend time with their families, and this takes one thing off what you're worried about, whether it's the food you have, so you can sit around the table and enjoy each other. Hopefully we can provide that today."

As a member of the Steelers Social Justice Committee, Heyward has been involved with every aspect, from events to social justice donations the team makes, leading the way in that category.

Heyward recently hosted a screening of the movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' the sequel to 'Black Panther,' as part of the social justice film program.

Over 600 students from Pittsburgh Public Schools, as a part of a partnership with the Steelers, 1HOOD, Homewood Children's Village, Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, Homeless Children's Education Fund, A+ Schools, and Movie Scene Queen, are seeing the movie for free over two days, with a group of them taking part in the discussion with Heyward.

"I think it's awesome providing kids not only the opportunity to see movies, but to see people of color in these really cool roles is huge," said Heyward. "Then to be able to talk to them, it goes a long way. We talk to them about what built up to the movie, what transpires and just understanding people of color can thrive in these really cool opportunities."

The program was launched in 2021 by the team's Social Justice Committee, with players joining youth from local schools and community groups, giving them an opportunity to talk about issues in society that are currently impacting them.