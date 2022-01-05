Heyward, Harris win team awards

The Joe Greene Great Performance Award was established in 1984 and named after the legendary Hall of Famer. Harris is the fourth running back in team history to win the award, joining Warren Williams (1988), Bam Morris (1994) and Le'Veon Bell (2013).

Harris, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama, has set multiple Steelers rookie records this year. With his performance against the Cleveland Browns, where he rushed for a career-high 188 yards on 28 carries, he passed Franco Harris for most rushing yards in a single-season by a Steelers rookie with 1,172 yards, with one game remaining. Franco Harris had 1,055 rushing yards in 1972.

He also set a rookie record for most yards from scrimmage in a single-season, passing Bell who had 1,259 yards from scrimmage in 2013. To date he has 1,172 yards rushing and 440 receiving yards, for a total of 1,612 yards from scrimmage.

"He's a multi-talented, faceted running back," said Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh. "He's big, strong, fast. He has great vision. He runs routes out of the backfield. He lines up out there and runs routes. He can catch it. He's just an elusive…for such a big back, he's very elusive. (He's) a tackle breaker-type guy."

Harris has three 100-yard games this season and became the first rookie running back in the NFL to register three or more 100-yard rushing games, and a 100-yard receiving game, in the same season since Washington's Roy Helu Jr. did so in 2011. He also became the first running back in Steelers history and eighth in NFL history to register three or more 100-yard rushing games, and a 100-yard receiving game, in the same season since 1949.

"They really hit on this back. He's a really complete back," said Los Angeles Chargers Coach Brandon Staley. "He's smooth, he can see, he can run with power, he can catch the football out of the backfield. He has a physical presence, so he's willing in pass protection. He's definitely a strength of their football team. He is one of these young runners that's making a name for himself in the league. I definitely think they've done an outstanding job of bringing him along. He certainly has a great pedigree, coming from Alabama. He's an outstanding young player."

Harris had the first 100-yard game of his career in Week 5 when he rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries against the Denver Broncos. It was part of a strong month of October for him that earned him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October for his efforts, which included four games from Week 4-8.

During the four-game stretch Harris had 88 carries for 356 yards, a four-yard average, and three touchdowns. He also added 17 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. He scored one touchdown in every game during the month.

"He has been consistent. He's a really competitive football player," said Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll. "He is real creative and really aggressive. He's bigger than most guys, he's over 230. He runs through people, makes them miss, and makes them bounce off. He's a really effective football player and is a really good player."

Harris' dedication to the game is something that doesn't go unnoticed at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. He stays late watching film on a regular basis, oftentimes having to be told to leave the building and go home and relax by the coaches. And when he is at home, a lot of time he is texting running backs coach Eddie Faulkner asking questions.

"I stay here so late," said Harris. "It's just because I have nothing else to do. I don't have a life outside of this. So, I stay extra."

Harris has also had incredible ball security this season, without a fumble through 16 games.

"I want the ball, so that is one way to show them I can have a big workload," said Harris. "The main thing about being a running back is protecting the ball. That is the whole Pittsburgh Steelers fan base, the whole organization, all on my one arm. It means a lot to not only me, but a lot of people watching the Steelers. Holding on to the ball is a number one thing people look at running backs in the draft. Is he good at holding onto the ball?"

One thing Harris has wanted to do all season is break a long run, which he did against the Browns with a 37-yard scamper. At the same time, though, he knows every yard matters.