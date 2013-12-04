Head Coach Mike Tomlin Statement on NFL Fine

Dec 04, 2013 at 03:26 AM

As I stated yesterday, I take full responsibility for my actions, and I apologize for causing negative attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. I accept the penalty that I received. I will no longer address this issue as I am preparing for an important game this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

