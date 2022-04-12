Transactions

Hassenauer signs one-year tender

Apr 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer signed a one-year exclusive rights tender.

Hassenauer played in 13 games in the 2021 regular season, starting three, including the final two of the season. In addition he started the AFC Wild Card game at center. He also spent four weeks on the Reserve/Injured List.

In 2020 he played in 15 games, starting four. He made his first NFL start against Baltimore in Week 12, filling in for Maurkice Pouncey who was placed on the COVID-19 List on game day.

Hassenauer also started the following week against the Washington Commanders. In Week 15 Hassenhauer stepped in and started at left guard, and started at center Week 17, when Pouncey was rested.

He spent time on the Steelers active roster and practice squad in 2019, after not making the 53-man roster.

Hassenauer, who played for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF, signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was released by the Falcons prior to the start of the regular season but was added to the practice squad where he spent part of the season.

Hassenauer played college ball at the University of Alabama where he provided depth at both center and guard. He played in eight games his senior season, starting three, including the National Championship game.

PHOTOS: J.C. Hassenauer 2021 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers C J.C. Hassenauer from the 2021 season

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Steelers lost to the Chiefs 21-42. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Steelers lost to the Chiefs 21-42. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, PA. (Thomas Galante / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, PA. (Thomas Galante / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Thomas Galante/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17. (Aaron Gash / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17. (Aaron Gash / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Aaron Gash/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers beat the Bills 23-16. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers beat the Bills 23-16. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Steelers 34-9. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Steelers 34-9. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
