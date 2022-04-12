Hassenauer signs one-year tender

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer signed a one-year exclusive rights tender.

Hassenauer played in 13 games in the 2021 regular season, starting three, including the final two of the season. In addition he started the AFC Wild Card game at center. He also spent four weeks on the Reserve/Injured List.

In 2020 he played in 15 games, starting four. He made his first NFL start against Baltimore in Week 12, filling in for Maurkice Pouncey who was placed on the COVID-19 List on game day.

Hassenauer also started the following week against the Washington Commanders. In Week 15 Hassenhauer stepped in and started at left guard, and started at center Week 17, when Pouncey was rested.

He spent time on the Steelers active roster and practice squad in 2019, after not making the 53-man roster.

Hassenauer, who played for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF, signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was released by the Falcons prior to the start of the regular season but was added to the practice squad where he spent part of the season.