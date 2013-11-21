"Hash Marks" Harris: Brees, Brady and Eli

The Best of Week 11:

Bobby Rainey, RB –Honestly, I had no idea who he was. But now I do, and I am sure everyone else does as well. Rainey rushed for 163 yards with two scores and added one receiving touchdown. He also had five runs of 10 yards.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB –Last week I said he was going to have a big game in a shootout, and he did just that. Roethlisberger threw for 367 and four scores, his second four touchdown game in his last three outings.

Calvin Johnson, WR –This guy is on this list every week. He had 179 receiving yards and two scores. And he didn't even have a single reception in the second half.

LeSean McCoy, RB – McCoy totaled 150 yards from scrimmage and scored twice. He leads the league in rushing and all-purpose yards, having nearly 300 more yards from scrimmage than the next-closest player.

Antonio Brown, WR –Brown recorded 147 receiving yards and two touchdowns on receptions of 34 and 47 yards. He has recorded at least five receptions and 50 yards in every game this season.

Week 12 Likes:

Quarterbacks

Drew Brees (at Atlanta) –Atlanta's defense has held just one QB this season to less than 199 passing yards in a single game. In Brees' last nine games vs. the Falcons, he's averaging 322 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Tom Brady (vs. Denver) –Brady is coming off a loss and Denver's pass offense is giving up on average 300 yards per game and two touchdowns. Since 2009, Brady has only lost back-to-back games three times.

Eli Manning (vs. Dallas) –Yes, I like Eli Manning this week. He's facing the worst ranked pass defense in the league. Manning averages 260 passing yards and two touchdowns per game career vs. the Cowboys.

Running Backs

Zac Stacy (vs. Chicago) –The Bears are 31st in rush defense, allowing 134 yards per game. Stacy has averaged nearly 30 touches his last three games, has scored three times and rushed for more than 100 yards twice.

Rashad Jennings (vs. Tennessee) –Jennings has taken over the lead role in Oakland, totaling 340 rushing yards and two scores his last three games. Tennessee has struggled against the run, giving up 100 yards seven times this season.

Knowshon Moreno (at New England) –New England ranks 27th in rush defense. Moreno has nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards on the season. He's also due to get into the endzone.

Wide Receivers

Calvin Johnson (vs. Tampa Bay) –He's going to be listed here every week.

Andre Johnson (vs. Jacksonville) –Last time he faced the Jaguars: 243 receiving yards on 14 receptions with one score. Jacksonville is 29th in pass defense and allowed 419 yards to QB Carson Palmer last week.

Victor Cruz (vs. Dallas) –I know he hasn't scored in six games, but he averages nearly 100 yards and one score per game career vs. the Cowboys. He's going to find the endzone this game.

Vincent Jackson (at Detroit) –Detroit's pass defense struggled last week against Pittsburgh's receivers. None of them are even close to 6' 5" or 230 pounds.

Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski (vs. Denver) –He's scored in two straight games, and I think his QB is going to have a big night too.

Jordan Cameron (vs. Pittsburgh) –Cameron has 28 receptions and two scores in five home games this season.

Delanie Walker (at Oakland) –Walker has three scores in his last four games, and is coming off a career game with 10 receptions for 91 yards and one score.

Defense/Special Teams

Carolina Panthers (at Miami) –I've said for weeks now that this defense is for real. They are one of only three teams ranked in the top-10 in total, pass and rush defense.

Kansas City Chiefs (vs. San Diego) –Despite their worst outing of the season last week, they are second in the league in sacks and 12th in total defense. San Diego is just 2-4 on the road this season.

Houston Texans (vs. Jacksonville) –Texans are still first in the NFL in total defense and pass defense. Jacksonville is dead last in total offense.

Kicker

Justin Tucker (vs. N.Y. Jets) –Tucker hasn't missed since Week 2.

Stephen Gostkowski (vs. Denver) –He's the only kicker in the league to make at least two field goals in every contest.

Shaun Suisham (at Cleveland) –Suisham has made at least three field goals in four of his last six games.

Waiver Wire Week 12:

Bobby Rainey, RB (at Detroit) –He's Tampa's go-to-guy right now on offense besides Vincent Jackson.

Tavon Austin, WR (vs. Chicago) –He scored three times in 12 minutes his last outing.

Eli Manning, QB (vs. Dallas) – If you need a QB, pick him up. He's your best option this week, and I think he has a big game.