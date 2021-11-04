Harris wins Offensive Rookie of the Month

Running back Najee Harris continues to show why the Steelers drafted him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and his efforts haven't gone unnoticed league wide.

On Thursday, Harris was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October for his efforts, which included four games from Week 4-8.

During the four-game stretch Harris had 88 carries for 356 yards, a four-yard average, and three touchdowns. He also added 17 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. He scored one touchdown in every game during the month. His 356 rushing yards during the month ranked fifth overall in the NFL and his 480 scrimmage yards ranked eighth. He also led all rookies in total touchdowns, rushing yards and rushing touchdown (tied) in October.

"He's getting better every week, but I think that's a reasonable expectation," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We're talking about a guy who has some talent, but who is getting acclimated to the professional game. The learning experience is what it is. He's a sharp guy and he's learning quickly. So, it's reasonable to expect him to continue to put together increasingly better performances, particularly in the short term."

Harris kicked off the month against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 with 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, and six receptions for 29 yards.