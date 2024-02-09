Harris wins 'Angry Run' of the Year

But two of his runs were among the four nominated that week for the honor, the other two being teammate Jaylen Warren's runs, and it was the stiff arm felt around the NFL that was the icing on the cake.

Harris' first run that was nominated is a nine-yard touchdown run where he willed his way into the end zone, planting his hand three times as he almost crawled in there.

The second run was one that had eyes popping out of their heads when Harris stiff-armed Seahawks cornerback Traiq Woolen, sending him to the turf without a chance.