 Skip to main content
Advertising

Harris wins 'Angry Run' of the Year

Feb 08, 2024 at 09:50 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Running back Najee Harris can use the stiff arm like no other, and it was how he did it against the Seattle Seahawks that paid off in more ways than one.

First and foremost, the play of the ground game helped lead the Steelers to a Week 17 win over the Seahawks in a game that was needed for the team's playoff hopes.

It also earned Harris the Week 17 'Angry Run' of the week, and Harris won the 'Angry Run of the Year,' presented by FedEx, at the NFL Honors.

The award is the brainchild of NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, who crowns a weekly 'Angry Runs' winner in season and sends them a scepter for their efforts.

Harris had 27 carries for 122 yards, a 4.5-yard average, and scored two touchdowns in the game.

But two of his runs were among the four nominated that week for the honor, the other two being teammate Jaylen Warren's runs, and it was the stiff arm felt around the NFL that was the icing on the cake.

Harris' first run that was nominated is a nine-yard touchdown run where he willed his way into the end zone, planting his hand three times as he almost crawled in there.

The second run was one that had eyes popping out of their heads when Harris stiff-armed Seahawks cornerback Traiq Woolen, sending him to the turf without a chance.

"That is not a stiff arm," said Brandt. "That is a throw. He is bouncing him like a basketball."

The weekly award winner is sent a scepter they take a photo with and send back to NFL Network. Harris took it to the next step. Instead of being in the photo, he sent one of his entire offensive line and tight ends holding the scepter, a shoutout to the job they did on a day the offense put up 468 yards.

"It shows the progression we have shown, the grit that we have, the resiliency," said Harris in the days after the game. "It just shows a lot about the offense."

Related Content

news

Watt wins the Deacon Jones Award

Linebacker T.J. Watt won the award that is presented to the NFL's sack leader
news

Wagner wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Bobby Wagner won the award named after Art Rooney Sr.

news

Gonzalez wins NFL Latino Youth Honors

Pittsburgh's Peter Gonzalez is the winner of the inaugural NFL Latino Youth Honors
news

Watt adds another All-Pro honor

T.J. Watt was voted to The Sporting News NFL All-Pro Team
news

Watt, Porter finalists for AP awards

T.J. Watt is a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the year, while Joey Porter Jr. is a finalist for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
news

Watt wins AFC Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt is the NFL 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year
news

Porter named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Joey Porter Jr. was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team
news

Watt, Killebrew named to PFWA All-NFL team

T.J. Watt and Miles Killebrew were named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL and All-AFC teams
news

Watt, Killebrew earn first-team All-Pro honors

Linebacker T.J. Watt and safety/special teamer Miles Killebrew were named first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors
news

Another honor for Watt

T.J. Watt is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 18
news

Fitzpatrick wins Bart Starr Award

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the 2024 recipient of the Bart Starr Award
Advertising