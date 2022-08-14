Harris receives Joe Greene Great Performance Award

Aug 13, 2022 at 08:45 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

"He's a complete back."

Those were the words of Coach Mike Tomlin when the Steelers selected running back Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and those words held true all last season.

Harris proved to be a complete back, with his ability to contribute not just in the ground game, but in the passing game and as a blocker all season.

Harris was voted the winner of the Joe Greene Great Performance Award as the Steelers Rookie of the Year for his incredible season, and received that award at halftime of the Steelers-Seahawks preseason game.

"I want to say thank you to everybody who has accepted me into the city. I really appreciate everybody accepting me," Harris told the Acrisure Stadium crowd. "This is one of the best fan bases I have ever been a part of. The reception you guys gave me is extraordinary.

"I appreciate everybody coming here today and supporting the team. We are working hard at Latrobe. We are excited for the season."

Harris was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, finishing the regular season with 1,667 yards from scrimmage, which included 1,200 yards rushing and 467 yards receiving. Harris, who led all rookies in yards from scrimmage, was second in the NFL among rookies with 10 touchdowns, which includes seven rushing and three receiving.

Harris set multiple Steelers rookie records in 2021, including passing Franco Harris for most rushing yards in a single-season by a Steelers rookie with 1,200 yards. Franco Harris had 1,055 rushing yards in 1972.

He also set a rookie record for most yards from scrimmage in a single season, passing Le'Veon Bell who had 1,259 yards from scrimmage in 2013.

Harris had three 100-yard games in 2021 and became the first rookie running back in the NFL to register three or more 100-yard rushing games, and a 100-yard receiving game, in the same season since Washington's Roy Helu Jr. did so in 2011. He also became the first running back in Steelers' history and eighth in NFL history to register three or more 100-yard rushing games, and a 100-yard receiving game, in the same season since 1949.

Harris had the first 100-yard game of his career in Week 5 when he rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries against the Denver Broncos. It was part of a strong month of October for him that earned him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October for his efforts, which included four games from Week 4-8.

During the four-game stretch Harris had 88 carries for 356 yards, a four-yard average, and three touchdowns. He also added 17 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. He scored one touchdown in every game during the month.

Najee Harris Single-Game Highs: Rushing and Receiving

Rush Attempts:
28 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 03, 2022
26 vs. Detroit Lions, Nov 14, 2021
...1 moree at 26.

Rushing Yards:
188 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 03, 2022
122 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 10, 2021

Longest Runs:
37t vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 03, 2022
30 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 03, 2022

Rushing TDs:
1 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 03, 2022
1 at Minnesota Vikings, Dec 09, 2021
...5 more at 1.

Receptions:
14 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sep 26, 2021
6 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Oct 17, 2021
...1 more at 6.

Receiving Yards:
102 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sep 26, 2021
46 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Oct 17, 2021

Longest Receptions:
25t vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sep 19, 2021
21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sep 26, 2021

Receiving TDs:
1 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Oct 17, 2021
1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sep 19, 2021

All-Purpose Yards:
206 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 03, 2022
142 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 10, 2021
...1 more at 142.

Most TDs:
2 at Minnesota Vikings, Dec 09, 2021
1 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 03, 2022
...7 more at 1.

Rushing Average:
6.7 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 03, 2022
5.3 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 10, 2021

Receiving Average:
9.7 at Cleveland Browns, Oct 31, 2021
8.6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sep 19, 2021

