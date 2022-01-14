Harris a finalist for NFL Rookie of the Year

Najee Harris is one of six finalists for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year.

And Steelers fans can help him win the honor.

From now until the end of the voting period on January 31, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player or the player's official Twitter handle. Both of these methods must include the hashtag: #PepsiROY. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year, which will be available throughout the entire voting period. -- > VOTE HERE

The winner will be recognized during Super Bowl LVI festivities in Los Angeles.

Harris, who was voted the winner of the Joe Greene Great Performance Award as the Steelers Rookie of the year, leads all rookies and is ranked fourth overall in the NFL in yards from scrimmage. Harris finished the regular season with 1,667 yards from scrimmage, which includes 1,200 yards rushing and 467 yards receiving. Harris is second in the NFL among rookies with 10 touchdowns, which includes seven rushing and three receiving.

Harris, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama, set multiple Steelers rookie records this year. With his 1,200 yards rushing he passed Franco Harris for most rushing yards in a single-season by a Steelers rookie. Franco Harris had 1,055 rushing yards in 1972.

He also set a rookie record for most yards from scrimmage in a single-season, passing Le'Veon Bell who had 1,259 yards from scrimmage in 2013.

Harris has three 100-yard games this season and became the first rookie running back in the NFL to register three or more 100-yard rushing games, and a 100-yard receiving game, in the same season since Washington's Roy Helu Jr. did so in 2011. He also became the first running back in Steelers history and eighth in NFL history to register three or more 100-yard rushing games, and a 100-yard receiving game, in the same season since 1949.

Harris had the first 100-yard game of his career in Week 5 when he rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries against the Denver Broncos. It was part of a strong month of October for him that earned him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October for his efforts, which included four games from Week 4-8.

During the four-game stretch Harris had 88 carries for 356 yards, a four-yard average, and three touchdowns. He also added 17 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. He scored one touchdown in every game during the month.

Harris' dedication to the game is something that doesn't go unnoticed at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. He stays late watching film on a regular basis, oftentimes having to be told to leave the building and go home and relax by the coaches. And when he is at home, a lot of time he is texting running backs coach Eddie Faulkner asking questions.

"I stay here so late," said Harris. "It's just because I have nothing else to do. I don't have a life outside of this. So, I stay extra."

Harris has also had incredible ball security this season, going without a fumble through 17 games.

"I want the ball, so that is one way to show them I can have a big workload," said Harris. "The main thing about being a running back is protecting the ball. That is the whole Pittsburgh Steelers fan base, the whole organization, all on my one arm. It means a lot to not only me, but a lot of people watching the Steelers. Holding on to the ball is a number one thing people look at running backs in the draft. Is he good at holding onto the ball?"

2021 PEPSI ZERO SUGAR NFL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

PLAYER, POSITION (TEAM)

Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver (Cincinnati Bengals)

Najee Harris, Running Back (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mac Jones, Quarterback (New England Patriots)

Micah Parsons, Linebacker (Dallas Cowboys)

Kyle Pitts, Tight End (Atlanta Falcons)

Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver (Miami Dolphins)