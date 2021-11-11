Hall of Honor Weekend Takes Place This Weekend With Dinner & Induction Ceremony

TheSteelers will induct two Hall of Honor classes this weekend at Heinz Field during a dinner on Saturday evening and at halftime of the team's game versus the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The 2020 Class – which includes James Farrior, Greg Lloyd, Troy Polamalu, Mike Wagner and Dwight White – along with the 2021 Class, including Tunch Ilkin, Jon Kolb, Carnell Lake and Louis Lipps, will be honored throughout the weekend into the team's prestigious Hall of Honor. Farrior, Lloyd, Wagner, Kolb and Lake will all be on site throughout the weekend, along with the families of the late Dwight White and Tunch Ilkin.

The 2020 and 2021 Steelers Hall of Honor Induction dinner will be held at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13, in the UPMC Club at Heinz Field. Each inductee will receive a solid steel football, which will replicate the of the original that was given to Steelers' founder Arthur J. Rooney Sr. by the United States Steel Corporation and United Steel Workers in 1982 for the team's 50th Season.

Fans unable to attend these events in-person can watch them - in their entirety - on-demand on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's official YouTube page.

The Steelers' Hall of Honor, established in 2017, is comprised of former players, coaches, and front office personnel who were integral in creating and sustaining the franchise's success dating back to when the team was founded in 1933.