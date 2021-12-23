Haden wins 'Way to Play' award

Dec 23, 2021 at 03:21 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Cornerback Joe Haden is the winner of the 2021 NFL Way to Play Award for Week 15.

This is the fourth year for the award, which recognizes NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

Haden is the recipient for his play in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans. With 46 seconds to play in the game, Haden utilized proper tackling technique keeping his shoulder in, head out, as he wrapped up Titans receiver Nick Westbrook on fourth-and-seven, stopping him one-yard shy of a first down to secure the win.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Haden will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of his choice.

Those who select the weekly winner include Merril Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.

