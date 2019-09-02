Haden signs new three-year deal

The Steelers were leading 14-10 with 7:51 to play in the game and the Patriots driving. On second-and-goal from the 16-yard line, Tom Brady was under pressure from Stephon Tuitt and threw it up for Julian Edelman. Haden went airborne, defending Edelman and came down with the interception at the four-yard line, managing to stay in bounds to give the Steelers the ball back at a crucial time and serve as a turning point in the game. While it wasn't just that play, it was a key one in him receiving AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

"Joe Haden's the man," said T.J. Watt. "He's the man, he practices so hard."

Haden, who played at the University of Florida, was selected by the Browns with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection in 2013 and 2014, including serving as a Pro Bowl captain in 2014.

"He's made Pro Bowls and has done it all," said Mike Hilton. "He takes the No. 1 receiver out of the game, and we trust Joe, and we know he's going to do his job every week."

Haden has 22 career interceptions, one of them returned for a touchdown, and three with the Steelers. He has played in 116 career games, starting 107, and has 452 tackles, 367 of them solo stops, adding 120 pass defenses, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three sacks.