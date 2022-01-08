Haden, Green activated from COVID-19 List

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green were both activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Receiver James Washington was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Washington has 24 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Steelers elevated guard Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive List from the practice squad. He will revert back to the practice squad following the game without having to clear waivers.

Coward, who was activated for the Titans, Chiefs and Browns games as well, was originally signed to a one-year contract in March. He was released on the final roster cut before the start of the season, brought back a few days later, and released again in early October. He was then signed to the practice squad on Nov. 23.

The team also released defensive end Isaiah Buggs. Buggs was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played in 29 games with seven starts.