Transactions

Presented by

Haden, Green activated from COVID-19 List

Jan 08, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green were both activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Receiver James Washington was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Washington has 24 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Steelers elevated guard Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive List from the practice squad. He will revert back to the practice squad following the game without having to clear waivers.

Coward, who was activated for the Titans, Chiefs and Browns games as well, was originally signed to a one-year contract in March. He was released on the final roster cut before the start of the season, brought back a few days later, and released again in early October. He was then signed to the practice squad on Nov. 23.

The team also released defensive end Isaiah Buggs. Buggs was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played in 29 games with seven starts.

In addition, the team signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad and released receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Johnson activated from COVID-19 List

Diontae Johnson was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday

news

Johnson, Green placed on COVID-19 List

Diontae Johnson and Kendrick Green were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday
news

Haden placed on COVID list, 6 activated

Cornerback Joe Haden was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Browns game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad ahead of Monday Night Football

news

Steelers make roster moves

Isaiah Buggs was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

news

Schobert, Wormley placed on COVID-19 List

The Steelers placed three players on the COVID-19 List, including two defensive starters in Joe Schobert and Chris Wormley
news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers activated Marcus Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but placed Arthur Maulet on the list
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Chiefs game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves before taking on the Chiefs on Sunday
news

Adams activated from COVID List

Montravius Adams was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday
news

Steelers make move ahead of Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive roster for Sunday's game
Advertising