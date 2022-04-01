Gunner is fearless on the field

The Steelers signed Olszewski to a two-year contract after he spent his first three seasons with the New England Patriots, originally joining them as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft out of Bemidji State, a Division II school that let him play both football and baseball.

"I played both my whole life and when high school was done, I only had two places I could go that would let me play football and baseball," said Olszewski. "Bemidji State was one of them and I took a visit there and that place just felt like home to me from the second I got there. That is how I ended up there."

While he was thinking baseball was going to be his ultimate path, following the footsteps of his father, Eric Olszewski who was a pitcher in the Atlanta Braves minor league system, an injury his junior year changed all of that.

"I broke my hand the first game my junior year season playing baseball," said Olszewski. "I was planning on getting drafted that year for baseball because the baseball draft is something like 40 rounds. I would have gotten picked somewhere in there. My plan was to leave school and go play baseball and go through the farm leagues like my dad and hopefully make it further than he did. When I broke my hand, I still got the chance to play my senior year football which I didn't think I was going to. After that season I started getting interest from football teams and I said whichever ones come first between football and baseball. My opportunity was football, so that's how football got picked for me."

It wasn't the easiest path, but that doesn't bother Olszewski. Instead, it's about where he is now.

"I don't think anybody's path to the NFL is easy," said Olszewski. "I don't care if you're a first-round pick or wherever you get picked at, or wherever you get picked up as a free agent. Nobody has an easy path here. It's hard work. That's what it takes. Everybody knows that. It's even harder work to stay in the league."

And staying in the league is his goal. When he became an unrestricted free agent, he didn't know what would happen. But this time around, instead of Olszewski having to send tapes to schools and NFL teams, calling around to get his opportunity, it was the Steelers who came calling.