Group effort

Edmunds also said he made a point of checking in with Fitzpatrick today, in part to acknowledge Fitzpatrick's 25th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my dawg 'Mink,'" Edmunds said. "I talked to him today. He said he's doing well, just getting back healthy again."

Norwood opened the tie with the Lions as the "nickel" cornerback, a position he wound up sharing with Arthur Maulet as the game progressed. Norwood also appeared in the "dime" against the Lions.

He was attractive to the Steelers initially because of his ball skills (six interceptions in three seasons at Oklahoma, including five last season), and his versatility (Norwood played cornerback, slot-cornerback and safety for the Sooners).

He arrived as advertised in terms of his ability to grasp the defensive scheme and multiple positions.

"A very smart young man," defensive coordinator Keith Butler maintained back in training camp. "He's like (cornerback) Cam Sutton. They're smart enough to play more than one position."

Killebrew, a fourth-round pick out of Utah State in 2016, has played almost exclusively on special teams after appearing in 15 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps as a rookie and 32 percent the following season.

Killebrew appeared in a season-high 11 defensive snaps (15 percent) in Sunday's tie after having played just six in the first eight games combined. He was used periodically in the "base" defense in place of cornerback James Pierre, who had been called upon to replace Joe Haden (foot) in the first half.

Killebrew, too, made an impression in his Steelers' debut when he blocked a punt that was returned 9 yards for a touchdown by inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III at Buffalo.

Killebrew (6-foot-2, 222 pounds) is a little bigger than Norwood (6-foot, 194) but Norwood is a little faster (he ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, which bettered the 4.65 Killebrew clocked in 2016).

Joseph (5-10, 200) established a reputation as a hitter before being drafted 14th overall in 2016 out of West Virginia.

They're among the candidates to be tasked with taking on a larger role in Fitzpatrick's absence, but they're far from alone in that regard.