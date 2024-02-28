Cosell: Smith a good fit for Steelers offense

The key, for Cosell, is Smith getting the most from quarterback Kenny Pickett.

"You need him to be highly efficient," Cosell said of Pickett. "You need him when you go shot plays to be able to connect on those, because if you're going to build around the run game with multiple tight ends, when you're going to take a shot play, you're calling that with the fact that you know what you're going to get from the defense, the defense will be predictable, and you want to be able to hit those plays. And then you have got to convert third downs."

In his second season as a starter, Pickett's numbers weren't remarkably different from those of his rookie season. He completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards with six touchdown passes and four interceptions in 12 starts before suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him the remainder of the season.

Mason Rudolph started the final three games of the season and helped the Steelers get into the playoffs by winning all three of those games. And Tomlin stuck with the hot hand in Rudolph for the team's playoff loss to the Bills.

But the Steelers have expressed confidence in Pickett's future, though they would like to add some competition as he heads into his third season, whether that comes in the form of Rudolph, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent, or someone else.

Cosell believes Pickett could still thrive in the NFL.