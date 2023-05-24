Golden signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year contract.

Golden, who will be entering his ninth year in the NFL, spent part of the last three years with the Arizona Cardinals, the team that originally selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

In eight seasons, Golden has played in 111 games, starting 68 of them. He has a total of 323 career tackles, 47 sacks, and 62 tackles for a loss. He has had 11 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries, one returned for a touchdown.

Last season Golden played in 17 games, starting 14, and recorded 48 tackles, 22 of them solo stops, seven tackles for a loss, and two and a half sacks.

Golden was traded to the Cardinals by the Giants during the 2020 season, playing in seven games for New York, with one start, and nine with the Cardinals, starting eight of them.

Golden signed with the Giants as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, and his first season there started all 16 games. He had a career-high 72 tackles, 37 of them solo stops, and led the Giants with 10 sacks.

He played his first four seasons with the Cardinals and had a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2016 while playing in 16 games with only three starts.