Gilbert embracing the opportunities

Gilbert said one of the most important things is to not get caught up in the numbers game, not play the game worried about how many linebackers will be kept, but instead go out and just give it everything you have.

"I leave it up to God to control what I can't control," said Gilbert. "All I can control is to continue to play hard, continue to do what I can do, continue to learn the whole scheme, play hard every down, every game. It's a blessing to be out here. I am excited to be on this team and continue to play hard.

"I love playing the game of football. Any time I can get on the field, for defense, special teams, anything, I love the opportunity."

Gilbert is feeling more comfortable in the defense, something that has come with continued knowledge of the playbook as well as support from the veterans on the team.