Getting to Know: Javon Hargrave

Javon Hargrave Defensive Tackle South Carolina State Rookie Who is your football mentor or inspiration?
I'd say my big brother, Dominique Bates. He is somebody that motivated me every day and pushed me and stuff like that.
**
View photos of Pittsburgh Steelers 2016 3rd Round Draft Pick, DT Javon Hargrave.
What motivates you?**
The love of the game and family. Seeing my family happy for me makes me want to keep going even harder.
What is your football mindset?
I'm just kind of a dog. I like to say I'm a dog on the field. I'm a good person to know off the field, but on the field I'm just a dog.
Why do you play football?
The love of the game. Since I was a kid I loved to compete. I have four brothers so that's all we did as kids.
What is your proudest football moment or memory?
When I was in college I had six sacks in one game. I feel like that was a big accomplishment for me. I broke the school record for sacks in a game.
When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?
Championships for sure. I grew up a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, so I've seen two of the championships. I got to watch them win. They're all about their championships and winning.
What do you like about Pittsburgh?
It's all about football. It's dedicated to football, and I love football so it's a good thing.* What about Steelers fans?*
They know their sports. Some of them already told me about my videos and stuff like that, so I know they are into their sports and are big fans of the game.