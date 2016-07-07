Getting to Know: Javon Hargrave

What motivates you?**

The love of the game and family. Seeing my family happy for me makes me want to keep going even harder.

What is your football mindset?

I'm just kind of a dog. I like to say I'm a dog on the field. I'm a good person to know off the field, but on the field I'm just a dog.

Why do you play football?

The love of the game. Since I was a kid I loved to compete. I have four brothers so that's all we did as kids.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?

When I was in college I had six sacks in one game. I feel like that was a big accomplishment for me. I broke the school record for sacks in a game.

When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?

Championships for sure. I grew up a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, so I've seen two of the championships. I got to watch them win. They're all about their championships and winning.

What do you like about Pittsburgh?

It's all about football. It's dedicated to football, and I love football so it's a good thing.* What about Steelers fans?*