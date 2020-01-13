Getting there eventually

Snell didn't play an offensive snap at New England.

But by season's end he'd carried 108 times for 426 yards (a 3.9 average) and a pair of touchdowns, and caught three passes for 23 yards. Snell finished second among Steelers to James Conner's 116 attempts, 464 rushing yards and four rushing TDs.

Snell also contributed on special teams throughout the season (he played on the kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return teams during the season-ending, 28-10 loss on Dec. 29 at Baltimore), the vehicle through which he first gained head coach Mike Tomlin's attention and trust.

For Johnson and Snell, the arrow is pointed up.

Both impressed the offensive staff in terms of production and upside.

Hodges didn't quite come out of nowhere, but when he arrived from Samford of the FCS for rookie tryout camp there were no expectations beyond participating for three days.

He ended up starting six games and relieving in three.

The Steelers had a 3-3 record in games Hodges started and went 1-2 in games in which he replaced Mason Rudolph (Hodges did both in a 16-10 loss to the Jets on Dec. 22 in East Rutherford, N.J.).

Hodges emerged having averaged a team-leading 6.6 yards per passing attempt after having completed a team-leading 62.5 percent of his passes (100 of 160), for 1,063 yards, with five touchdowns, eight interceptions and a passer rating of 71.4.

Hodges also carried 21 times for 68 yards.

It was enough, all things considered, to have earned some well-deserved R&R.

"The first thing I'll do, probably, definitely duck hunt for a couple of days," Hodges said at season's end.