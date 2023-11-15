Transactions

Freiermuth to return to practice

Nov 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM
Tight end Pat Freiermuth will return to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the year.

"Feel good about Pat Freiermuth and we'll watch him go through the week and look at the quality of his work and the amount of it, and how he feels and let that be a determining factor," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference. "But feel good about his potential availability."

Freiermuth has missed the last four games while on the Reserve/Injured List, as well as the Ravens game in Week 8, while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Freiermuth has played in only four games this season and has eight receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

The team also signed defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko and linebacker Tyler Murray to the practice squad. 

Fehoko started the season on the team's practice squad, but was promoted to the 53-man roster on Sept. 20. He was released from the 53-man roster on Monday.

Fehoko signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He spent the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with them as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Murray originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent a short time on the Bengals practice squad this season. 

Murray played college football at Memphis in 2022 where he started all 13 games. He recorded 67 tackles, six tackles for a loss, two interceptions, three quarterback hurries and two passes defensed. He was a third-team All-AAC (Phil Steele) preseason selection. 

Prior to Memphis he played at Charlotte where he started all 18 games he appeared in. He was a two-time Honorable-Mention All-Conference USA selection.

