Free Agency: How Tanner Muse fits with Steelers

In 2022, Muse spent the entire season on Seattle's active roster and appeared in all 17 games, making one start.

But his real value was on special teams. While Muse had 16 tackles and a pass defensed last season, of his 405 total snaps played last season, 325 came on special teams. He played 70 percent of Seattle's special teams snaps last season.

Of his 16 tackles, seven came on special teams.

Muse also is familiar with new Steelers linebackers coach Aaron Curry, with whom he worked in Seattle.

That should help make his transition a little easier.

With the recent release of linebacker Jamir Jones and the continuing free agent status of several other of the team's special teams snaps leaders in 2022, Muse would seem to be an extremely competent replacement for the Steelers as a core special teams player in 2023.