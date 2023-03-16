Free Agency: How Peterson fits with Steelers

The Vikings had him play man coverage just 17 percent of the time in 2022, which allowed him to get his eyes on the quarterback and make more plays on the football.

But he was still quite capable as a man defender, allowing just three receptions on 12 targets when playing man.

And while Peterson will turn 33 in July, he's a guy who was an outstanding performer at the NFL Scouting Combine coming out of LSU, where he had been an unanimous All-America player.

At 6-1, 219 pounds, Peterson's Combine performance was one of the great ones for a player his size. He posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash with a 38-inch vertical jump and a ridiculous 6.58-second three-cone drill. He's big, strong and fast.