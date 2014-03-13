Five takeaways from Mike Mitchell presser

"I felt like I always just needed an opportunity to showcase my talents. When I got that opportunity in Carolina, the rest is history. I just look forward to this opportunity to show them again. It's no different now. Those types of things motivate me and help me get out of bed in the morning. I am big on Twitter and things like that. I read a lot of what people say. Those are things you put in the back of your mind. When it's 6 a.m. and you are going to work, it's easy.

"I am a work in progress. As human beings we are all getting better at life, in our respective fields, and I am no different. I work extremely hard. I can say this with the utmost confidence. If you put me in a room with anyone I think he is going to die first if it comes down to working out. I have that type of tenacity and work ethic."

Feeling the love: Mitchell has only been a member of the Steelers for two days now, but said he has already gained over 10,000 followers on his Twitter account (@MikeMitchell34) and it's likely that number will keep growing.