Five for Friday: Harrison's HOF credentials are good

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 28 semifinalists who will be voted upon for possible induction this year earlier this week, with former Steelers Hines Ward and James Harrison making the cut.

This is the seventh-consecutive year that Ward has made the semifinals, while Harrison is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility.

At first glance, it would appear both will have a tough time getting elected, even though they both had worthy careers.

But when you look deeper into things, Harrison has a better opportunity than many might think.

While his overall career statistics will pale in comparison to some of the other pass rushers among this year's semifinalists – Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis among them – for a six-year stretch from 2007 until 2012, Harrison was as feared as any pass rusher in the game.

During that time, Harrison recorded 391 tackles, 78 tackles for a loss, 60 sacks, four interceptions, 29 forced fumbles and 100 quarterback hits. He was the 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was third in that voting in 2010 and was voted to the All-Pro team four times. Oh, and he made arguably the greatest defensive play in Super Bowl history with his 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

He did all of that in his age 29 through 34 seasons. And in that period, he was one of the most feared players in the game.

Freeney's best six-year run was to start his career. He had 60 sacks and 187 tackles with 31 forced fumbles in that period. For Mathis, he had 59.5 sacks, 218 tackles and 32 forced fumbles in his best six-year run.