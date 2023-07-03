Five Fast Facts: Zach Gentry

Learn more about Steelers fifth-year tight end Zach Gentry in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Gentry re-signed with the Steelers this offseason after becoming a free agent. Gentry was originally drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan and has spent his entire career in black and gold.
2. In four seasons he has played in 40 games, starting 26. He has 39 career receptions for 303 yards. In 2022 Gentry started 13 of the 17 games he played, used significantly as a blocking tight end.
3. Gentry and fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth have teamed up for the popular Steelers.com video feature, Grillin' N' Chillin' which features their teammates on the hot seat in a humorous interview.
4. Gentry came to the Steelers as a converted college quarterback. He had 49 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns combined in 2017 and 2018 after making the transition from quarterback to tight end.
Gentry started 24 of the 33 games he played at Michigan and finished with 49 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns. His final season he earned All-Big Ten third-team and All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. He started 13 games that season, catching 32 passes for 514 yards and two touchdowns.
5. Gentry played basketball in high school but gave it up his senior year to focus on football.
