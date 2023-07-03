Five Fast Facts: Zach Gentry

Jul 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Learn more about Steelers fifth-year tight end Zach Gentry in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Gentry re-signed with the Steelers this offseason after becoming a free agent. Gentry was originally drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan and has spent his entire career in black and gold.

2. In four seasons he has played in 40 games, starting 26. He has 39 career receptions for 303 yards. In 2022 Gentry started 13 of the 17 games he played, used significantly as a blocking tight end.

3. Gentry and fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth have teamed up for the popular Steelers.com video feature, Grillin' N' Chillin' which features their teammates on the hot seat in a humorous interview.

4. Gentry came to the Steelers as a converted college quarterback. He had 49 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns combined in 2017 and 2018 after making the transition from quarterback to tight end.

Gentry started 24 of the 33 games he played at Michigan and finished with 49 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns. His final season he earned All-Big Ten third-team and All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. He started 13 games that season, catching 32 passes for 514 yards and two touchdowns.

5. Gentry played basketball in high school but gave it up his senior year to focus on football.

PHOTOS: Zach Gentry 2022 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers TE Zach Gentry from the 2022 season

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 20-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Joe Noyes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills defeated the Steelers 38-3. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 38-3. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. The Steelers beat the Panthers 24-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 38-3. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 16-13. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. The Browns beat the Steelers 29-17. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. (Abigail Dean /Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. The Steelers beat the Colts 24-17. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 20-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Buccaneers 20-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
