Five Fast Facts: Montravius Adams

Learn more about Steelers sixth-year defensive tackle Montravius Adams in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Adams was signed to a two-year contract this offseason, after originally being signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad later in the 2021 season.

"I love how the coaches use me," said Adams. "I love how I am treated here by the city, community, from coaches to my teammates. I feel like this is a place where I fit in. I want to take advantage of it. The leaders here for me are great for me and I am very grateful for having them.

"I had other teams call, but I was trying to come back to Pittsburgh. That was really the only thing for me."

2. He finished the 2021 season with eight tackles, including a tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits. He played in five games for the Saints in 2021 with one start, while playing in five games for the Steelers with three starts.

3. Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Packers, playing in 45 games and starting three. He had 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also spent time with the Saints and New England Patriots.

4. Played college football at Auburn where he played in 52 games, amassing 151 tackles (79 solo), 21 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.