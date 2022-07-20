Five Fast Facts: Mason Cole

Jul 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers fifth-year offensive lineman Mason Cole in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Cole signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

2. He spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. In his four seasons he has played in 60 games, starting 39, working at both the center and guard positions.

3. Cole was traded from the Vikings to the Cardinals last March. Last season he played in 14 games, starting seven for the Vikings. He started four of those games at center, beginning in Week 9 at Baltimore through Week 12, and then started the next three games at right guard. Cole finished the 2021 season on the Reserve/Injured List with an elbow injury.

4. Cole played collegiately at the University of Michigan where he set a school record for offensive linemen, starting all 51 games during his time there.

5. Cole and his wife Madison have one son, Cash, who turned one on Christmas Eve.

