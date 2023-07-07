Five Fast Facts: Le'Raven Clark

Jul 07, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers eight-year offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Clark signed a one-year contract with the Steelers this offseason. He spent the 2022 season with the Tennessee Titans, but has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

2. Clark was drafted by the Colts in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played in 64 career games, starting 18, with those starts coming at left tackle (6), right tackle (5) and right guard (5) and as an extra tight end.

3. Clark played college football at Texas Tech where he started all 51 games in his four seasons. He was a three-time All-Big 12 first-team selection by the Associated Press in each of his three seasons playing at left tackle (2013-15).

4. One of Clark's hobbies is making furniture when he does have free time. He has built furniture for his home, including a kitchen table, end tables and bed. It's something that runs in the family as his father was a carpenter and one of his grandfather's a blacksmith and welder.

5. Clark has six siblings, five sisters and one brother. He also has six relatives who have played sports on either the college or pro level.

