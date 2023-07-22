Five Fast Facts: Isaac Seumalo

Jul 22, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers eighth-year guard Isaac Seumalo in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Seumalo signed a three-year contract with the Steelers this offseason. Seumalo spent his first seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after they drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oregon State.

2023_OTA_0524kr_1103
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers

2. In 2022, Seumalo did for the Eagles what the Steelers are hoping he does in Pittsburgh. He played 1,135 snaps and allowed only one sack.

3. Seumalo has played in 81 games, with 60 starts. Seumalo provides flexibility, starting all 17 regular season games in 2022 at right guard, after spending most of his career at left guard. He also has played in nine postseason games, including Super Bowl LII and LVII.

4. Seumalo's father, Joe, played in the Canadian Football League and NFL Europe from 1989-95. He is currently the defensive line coach at San Jose State and has over 20 years of experience coaching on the NCAA level.

5. Seumalo isn't the only family member in the NFL. His sister, Jessi, is the player personnel coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

