Five Fast Facts: Genard Avery

Jun 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers fifth-year linebacker Genard Avery in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Avery signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent at the end of March.

2. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 150th overall selection. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2019 season.

3. Avery has played in 53 games, starting 17. He has 96 tackles, 57 of them solo stops, as well as 11 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, five passes defensed, and one forced fumble and fumble recovery.

4. Graduated from Memphis in three and a half years, honoring a promise he made to himself to complete his education.

5. Avery was honored by his hometown of Grenada, Mississippi when they proclaimed June 22, 2019, Genard Avery Day and presented him with a key to the city.

