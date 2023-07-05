Five Fast Facts: Darnell Washington

5. Foster care wasn't the only struggle he faced. There were times, including when he was in high school, when he and his family were homeless, struggling to even have enough food to get through the day.

"There were times during my life when we were homeless, where I didn't have anywhere to go," shared Washington. "The most recent one was my freshman year in high school. Our best friend let us stay with them, then the school year ended, and they were moving. My mom threw all of our stuff in a U-Haul, and we went to the Walmart parking lot, and we were there for days and things like that until we were able to get a room at a motel. Not a hotel, a motel.