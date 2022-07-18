Five Fast Facts: Chris Oladokun

Jul 18, 2022 at 01:10 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers rookie quarterback Chris Oladokun in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 241st overall pick.

2. At South Dakota State he threw for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2021. He rushed for 166 yards and had two touchdown receptions.

3. Oladokun hasn't had the easiest journey to the NFL, starting his college career at South Florida, before going to Samford and then South Dakota State.

PHOTOS: Studio photoshoot with Oladokun

Take a look at Chris Oladokun's first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Has a unique tattoo on his left bicep, one that speaks volumes about his belief in himself.

"I believe in myself," said Oladokun. "I have the ultimate belief in myself. I even have confidence tattooed on myself, on my left bicep. That's how much I believe in myself, and it's an ambigram. So, upside down it's strength. Without the confidence and strength, you can't fight through adversity.

"Hearing no multiple times, that is something that I sort of live my life by. Everyone's not going to believe in you. But if you don't believe in yourself, you're never going be able to get it done.

"Being a quarterback, you have to be tough. You're going to hear a lot, the highs, and the lows. You're going to get praised and people are going to beat you down when you don't do your job to the best, or what they think is the best. I've been through a lot of adversity. I think I'm built for any situation that's been thrown at me. I'm just ready to see where this journey takes me."

TV_Story_CO

5. Spent one year at Samford, the same school as former Steelers quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, a player whose career he followed closely.

"He's my guy," said Oladokun. "A Pittsburgh legend. When he was out here, I'd keep in touch with him every week and wish him luck."

Related Content

news

Five Fast Facts: Mark Robinson

Learn more about rookie linebacker Mark Robinson

news

Five Fast Facts: Montravius Adams

Learn more about sixth-year defensive tackle Montravius Adams

news

Five Fast Facts: Miles Boykin

Learn more about fourth-year receiver Miles Boykin

news

Five Fast Facts: DeMarvin Leal

Learn more about rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal

news

Five Fast Facts: Damontae Kazee

Learn more about sixth-year safety Damontae Kazee i

news

Five Fast Facts: Calvin Austin III

Learn more about rookie receiver Calvin Austin III

news

Five Fast Facts: Genard Avery

Learn more about fifth-year linebacker Genard Avery

news

Five Fast Facts: Mitch Trubisky

Learn more about sixth-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky

news

Five Fast Facts: Gunner Olszewski

Learn more about fourth-year receiver Gunner Olszewski

news

Five Fast Facts: George Pickens

Learn more about rookie receiver George Pickens

news

Five Fast Facts: Kenny Pickett

Learn more about rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett

Advertising