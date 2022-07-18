Five Fast Facts: Chris Oladokun

4. Has a unique tattoo on his left bicep, one that speaks volumes about his belief in himself.

"I believe in myself," said Oladokun. "I have the ultimate belief in myself. I even have confidence tattooed on myself, on my left bicep. That's how much I believe in myself, and it's an ambigram. So, upside down it's strength. Without the confidence and strength, you can't fight through adversity.

"Hearing no multiple times, that is something that I sort of live my life by. Everyone's not going to believe in you. But if you don't believe in yourself, you're never going be able to get it done.