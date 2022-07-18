Five Fast Facts: Chris Oladokun

Learn more about Steelers rookie quarterback Chris Oladokun in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 241st overall pick.
2. At South Dakota State he threw for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2021. He rushed for 166 yards and had two touchdown receptions.
3. Oladokun hasn't had the easiest journey to the NFL, starting his college career at South Florida, before going to Samford and then South Dakota State.
Take a look at Chris Oladokun's first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler
4. Has a unique tattoo on his left bicep, one that speaks volumes about his belief in himself.
"I believe in myself," said Oladokun. "I have the ultimate belief in myself. I even have confidence tattooed on myself, on my left bicep. That's how much I believe in myself, and it's an ambigram. So, upside down it's strength. Without the confidence and strength, you can't fight through adversity.
"Hearing no multiple times, that is something that I sort of live my life by. Everyone's not going to believe in you. But if you don't believe in yourself, you're never going be able to get it done.
"Being a quarterback, you have to be tough. You're going to hear a lot, the highs, and the lows. You're going to get praised and people are going to beat you down when you don't do your job to the best, or what they think is the best. I've been through a lot of adversity. I think I'm built for any situation that's been thrown at me. I'm just ready to see where this journey takes me."
5. Spent one year at Samford, the same school as former Steelers quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, a player whose career he followed closely.
"He's my guy," said Oladokun. "A Pittsburgh legend. When he was out here, I'd keep in touch with him every week and wish him luck."