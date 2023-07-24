Five Fast Facts: Armon Watts

Jul 24, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Learn more about Steelers fifth-year defensive lineman Armon Watts in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Watts signed a one-year contract with the Steelers this offseason. He spent his first three seasons in the league with the Minnesota Vikings and the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears.

2. Watts, who is in his fifth season in the NFL, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 190th overall selection.

3. Has played in 57 career games, starting 22. Started a career-high 12 games in 2022 while playing for the Chicago Bears. With the Vikings he played in 40 games, starting 10, in three seasons.

4. Watts enjoys fishing in his free time.

5. Attended Christian Brothers College, a private preparatory school in St. Louis, Missouri. He was ranked the 10th-best prospect in Missouri and the 61st overall defensive tackle in the country by ESPN when he came out.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Armon Watts

Steelers signed DT Armon Watts on a one-year contract

DT Armon Watts
1 / 14

DT Armon Watts

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts
2 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Kelvin Kuo/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts
3 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts
4 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts
5 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Minnesota Vikings Football, LLC
DT Armon Watts
6 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts
7 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Denis Poroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts
8 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts
9 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts
10 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Craig Lassig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Armon Watts
11 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts
12 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts
13 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts
14 / 14

DT Armon Watts

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
