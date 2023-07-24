Five Fast Facts: Armon Watts

Learn more about Steelers fifth-year defensive lineman Armon Watts in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Watts signed a one-year contract with the Steelers this offseason. He spent his first three seasons in the league with the Minnesota Vikings and the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears.
2. Watts, who is in his fifth season in the NFL, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 190th overall selection.
3. Has played in 57 career games, starting 22. Started a career-high 12 games in 2022 while playing for the Chicago Bears. With the Vikings he played in 40 games, starting 10, in three seasons.
4. Watts enjoys fishing in his free time.
5. Attended Christian Brothers College, a private preparatory school in St. Louis, Missouri. He was ranked the 10th-best prospect in Missouri and the 61st overall defensive tackle in the country by ESPN when he came out.
