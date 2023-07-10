Five Fast Facts: Allen Robinson II

Learn more about receiver Allen Robinson II in this edition of Five Fast Facts.
1. Robinson was acquired via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson, who will be entering his 10th season in the NFL, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the 61st overall pick.
Robinson is no stranger to the Steelers as they looked at the Penn State product when he was coming out of college and liked what they saw then and where he has gone since.
"He's had experience as an inside guy. He has physicality in his game," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "He is an example of our general free agent interest. It goes all the way back to when he was at Penn State. Kevin Colbert and I spent a great deal of time with he and his family through his draft process. He was a 'Diaper Dandy.' A 20-year-old when he came into the draft. We held him in high regard. We liked his football character, we liked his talents, we liked his upside. We followed him throughout his NFL journey. The interest still remains. Those are generally the stories, that's the framing of the people that we generally do free agent business with."
2. Robinson has started 105 of the 110 games he has played in. He has 528 career receptions for 6,748 yards, a 13-yard average, and 43 touchdowns.
"I have a lot of football left in me," said Robinson. "I thought last year in the time I was playing, in those 10 games, I felt very good about some of the things that I did. Unfortunately, I didn't get some of the opportunities that I may have wanted and things like that. But as far as how I felt as a football player from my route running ability, being able to get active a little bit in the red zone and doing some things like that on third down. I felt very good about last year.
"I feel like being around younger receivers keeps me young. This actually will be the first time in my career that I'll be the oldest receiver in the room. I'm still 29. I'm still learning some things myself. I'm looking forward to it. It's a great group, even from watching these guys from afar. It's a lot of talent in that room.
"Being able to help these guys out with some of the experience that I've had in different situations, on the field and off the field. I like to give as much knowledge to some of my younger teammates as possible. Being a vet in this league and to be able to play, now going into my 10th year, I feel like I've gained so much knowledge on the field and off the field and I'm always looking forward to passing that along."
3. Robinson spent four seasons with the Jaguars, four with the Chicago Bears and one with Los Angeles Rams. While with the Bears he played with Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
4. Robinson has his own foundation, the Within Reach Foundation, which provides educational opportunities and resources to low-income and inner-city students to help put success within reach.
5. Robinson played collegiately at Penn State where he finished his career with 177 receptions for 2,474 yards, a 14-yard average, and 17 touchdowns. He was also a two-time Big Ten Conference Receiver of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors twice.