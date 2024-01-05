Fitzpatrick wins Bart Starr Award

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the winner of the 2024 Bart Starr Award, selected by his peers for the honor.

The award, which honors a player for his outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the field, will be presented during the 36th annual Super Bowl Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 10 in Las Vegas.

Fitzpatrick, who was selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the fourth time in his career, is a leader for the Steelers on the field and in the locker room. He sets an example for younger players with his work ethic and approach, and also gives veterans someone they can look to for advice and guidance.

Fitzpatrick learned he won the award from Cherry Starr, the wife of the late Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who the award is named after.

"I know Bart would be so proud you are selected and honored because of your character and his character," said Starr, who works with Athletes in Action on the award. "I will enjoy watching your career from now on."

Fitzpatrick was humbled to hear the news.

"It's a huge honor," said Fitzpatrick. "I am grateful for you guys to select me. I appreciate it very much.

"That my peers selected me means a lot. I say all the time the better man you are, the better ball player you will be. I feel like that's a phrase not a lot of people really believe in across the league.

"The fact that people see a good man in me means a lot. I am always trying to be a better man, better brother, better son. The fact that people recognize that is a huge honor."

Fitzpatrick is a player who quietly goes about his business, while still making a huge impact. The Steelers 2022 Most Valuable Player has found success on the field since he was traded to the team in 2019.

His impact off the field has been equally notable. He is a member of the Steelers Social Justice Committee, reaching out to youth and organizations in the Pittsburgh area to open up lines of communication.

Fitzpatrick launched a campaign through his faith-based Unshackled Foundation to benefit foster children served by KidsVoice, an agency in Allegheny County that advocates for abused and neglected children. He raised money through donations of $39 for every tackle and turnover he made. He also worked with Dreambuilders Foundation to give away bikes to local foster kids.