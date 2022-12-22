Fitzpatrick, Watt voted to Pro Bowl Games

Dec 21, 2022 at 08:00 PM
Teresa Varley

For the 22nd consecutive season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl, and it's the 31st time in the last 34 seasons they are doing so.

And it's the defense that is representing the black and gold.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and outside linebacker T.J. Watt were voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which this year will be a completely different format than in the past.

The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.

Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.

Fitzpatrick, who was voted to his third Pro Bowl, was voted in as a starter. He has 74 tackles on the season, including 45 solo stops. He has four interceptions for a combined 94 return yards and a touchdown. He also has nine passes defensed and a blocked punt to his credit.

This is the fourth year Watt has been voted to the Pro Bowl, making it despite playing in only seven games so far this season. He has 29 tackles, 19 of them solo stops, five tackles for a loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries, four passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

In addition, the Steelers have multiple players selected as alternates including tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, linebacker Alex Highsmith and fullback Derek Watt.

