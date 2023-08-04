training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Fitzpatrick ranked No. 18 in Top 100 Players

Aug 03, 2023
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Current NFL players have once again voted on their Top 100 Players of 2023 in the league, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick comes in as the Steelers highest ranked player.

Fitzpatrick is ranked No. 18 on the list.

Fitzpatrick was named First-Team Associated Press All-Pro for his strong performance in 2022. It was the third time he has won the honor, also doing so in 2019 and 2020. He was also voted First-Team Players' All-Pro by the NFLPA, was named to the All-NFL Team by the Pro Football Writers of America and was the Steelers Most Valuable Player and selected as a Pro Bowl starter.

Fitzpatrick finished the 2022 season tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, becoming the first Steelers player to lead the NFL in interceptions since Mel Blount did so in 1975 when he had 11. He was also a key factor in the Steelers finishing the 2022 season tied for the lead with San Francisco with 20 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick was second on the Steelers with 95 tackles, 56 of them solo stops. He added 11 passes defensed, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hurry.

This is the 13th year current players across the league have voted for the Top 100, a series that then streams on NFL+ and later airs on NFL Network each week.

The Top 10 will be revealed during a two-hour show on Monday, August 7 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL+. The live show will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth with special guests featured from the Top 10 players selected.

On Sunday, August 6, NFL Network will air a four-episode marathon counting down from No. 50 – No.11 starting at 9:00 AM ET.

For more information on how to purchase NFL+ and NFL+ Premium subscriptions, fans can access www.nfl.com/plus. Throughout The Top 100 Players of 2023, the Around the NFL team will provide reaction pieces and analysis on this year's selections.

Advertising