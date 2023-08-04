Fitzpatrick ranked No. 18 in Top 100 Players

Current NFL players have once again voted on their Top 100 Players of 2023 in the league, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick comes in as the Steelers highest ranked player.

Fitzpatrick is ranked No. 18 on the list.

Fitzpatrick was named First-Team Associated Press All-Pro for his strong performance in 2022. It was the third time he has won the honor, also doing so in 2019 and 2020. He was also voted First-Team Players' All-Pro by the NFLPA, was named to the All-NFL Team by the Pro Football Writers of America and was the Steelers Most Valuable Player and selected as a Pro Bowl starter.

Fitzpatrick finished the 2022 season tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, becoming the first Steelers player to lead the NFL in interceptions since Mel Blount did so in 1975 when he had 11. He was also a key factor in the Steelers finishing the 2022 season tied for the lead with San Francisco with 20 interceptions.