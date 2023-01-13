Fitzpatrick named First-Team AP All-Pro

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had another standout season, and it didn't go unnoticed.

Fitzpatrick was named First-Team Associated Press All-Pro for his strong performance in 2022. This is the third time he has earned the honor, also doing so in 2019 and 2020.

Fitzpatrick was also voted First-Team Players' All-Pro by the NFLPA, as well as Steelers Most Valuable Player and selected as a Pro Bowl starter this year.

Fitzpatrick finished the 2022 season tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, becoming the first Steelers players to lead the NFL in interceptions since Mel Blount did so in 1975 when he had 11. He was also a key factor in the Steelers finishing the 2022 season tied for the lead with San Francisco with 20 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick was second on the Steelers with 95 tackles, 56 of them solo stops. He added 11 passes defensed, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hurry.