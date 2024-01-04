Fitzpatrick, Killebrew and Watt selected to Pro Bowl Games

For the 23rd consecutive season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl, and it's the 32nd time in the last 35 seasons they are doing so.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, special teamer Miles Killebrew and linebacker T.J. Watt will represent the black and gold as they were voted to the Pro Bowl Games, which took on a new format in 2022. Killebrew and Watt were both voted in as starters.

Fitzpatrick was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. He is second on the Steelers with 64 tackles, 43 of them solo stops, despite missing six games due to injury. He also has three passes defensed and a tackle for a loss.

Fitzpatrick has a season high 11 tackles against the Rams this season, while his career-high is 14 tackles against Cincinnati (2022) and Tennessee (2021).

Killebrew has been voted to the Pro Bowl Games for the first time in his career, selected as a special teamer.

Killebrew, who is the Steelers special teams captain, has blocked three punts since signing with the Steelers in 2021, tied for the most by any team, not just players, in the NFL since that time, and four blocked punts in his career.

Killebrew leads the Steelers with 13 special teams tackles, including 11 solo stops. He blocked a punt against the Baltimore Ravens that went out of the endzone for a safety in a game the Steelers won, 17-10. Killebrew didn't get credited with a blocked punt against the New England Patriots since the ball went past the line of scrimmage, but his impact on the play was felt just the same.

This is the sixth year Watt has been voted to the Pro Bowl. He was voted the Steelers Most Valuable Player on Tuesday for the fourth time in his career after having another season where he is on track to win the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt is currently tied for the NFL lead with 17 sacks, leading the league twice before in 2020 and 2021. If he continues on this pace, he will become the first player to lead the NFL in sacks three times. Watt became the seventh player since 1982 with at least 17 sacks in two of his first seven seasons.

Watt is also tied for first in quarterback hits (33), tied for second in fumble recoveries (3), tied for fifth in forced fumbles (4) and tied for sixth in tackles for a loss (16). He joins only two other players with this stat line in a season, including his brother J.J. Watt, who won AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, and Jared Allen.

Watt has recorded a sack in 12 of 16 games in 2023. He has averaged 0.93 sacks per game since he was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, which is the best in NFL history (minimum 100 games started).

The traditional Pro Bowl game has been replaced by activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 4.

Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.