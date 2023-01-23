Fitzpatrick, Highsmith earn honors

Jan 23, 2023 at 01:46 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The honors keep coming for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was named to the All-NFL Team by the Pro Football Writers of America. This is the third time Fitzpatrick has earned the honor, also doing so in 2019 and 2020.

In addition, linebacker Alex Highsmith was selected as member of the All-AFC Team by the Pro Football Writers of America. This is the first time Highsmith has earned the honor.

Fitzpatrick was previously named First-Team Associated Press All-Pro for his strong performance in 2022, the third time he has won the honor, also doing so in 2019 and 2020. Fitzpatrick was also voted First-Team Players' All-Pro by the NFLPA, as well as Steelers Most Valuable Player and selected as a Pro Bowl starter this year.

Fitzpatrick finished the 2022 season tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, becoming the first Steelers players to lead the NFL in interceptions since Mel Blount did so in 1975 when he had 11. He was also a key factor in the Steelers finishing the 2022 season tied for the lead with San Francisco with 20 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick was second on the Steelers with 95 tackles, 56 of them solo stops. He added 11 passes defensed, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hurry.

Highsmith, who was voted as a Pro Bowl alternate, led the Steelers in sacks in 2022 with a career-high 14.5. He had 63 tackles, 38 of them solo stops, including 12 tackles for a loss.

Highsmith was tied for the NFL lead with five forced fumbles and added 20 quarterback hurries and a pass defense.

