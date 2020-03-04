Finney hoping to stay put

Finney's value has been on display over the last few years, starting 13 of the 59 games he has played in, including four in 2019. His versatility has been a huge key, with center and guard two positions where he feels comfortable and has held it down.

"It was about playing multiple spots, being comfortable when they called on me to play whenever that was," said Finney. "Just me playing well at the end is what I take pride in, whether I was asked to start or come in in the middle of the game."

And that is one thing that makes Finney so valuable, his ability to start or legit step in at any point in the game when injuries hit.

"There is a little more anxiety, a little more angst when you are stepping in as opposed to starting," said Finney. "When you are starting you have all of the reps throughout the week. You are able to lock in on that position. You aren't tracking so much at one position as you are at the three. It's a lot nicer when you start, but I am proud how I stepped up whenever I was called upon."

While Finney awaits his free agency fate, he will be doing it with the newest love in his life, his precious daughter Zoey that him and his wife Amanda welcomed in October.

Finney said being a dad has changed him, changed his outlook on life, football and just everyday things.