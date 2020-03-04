Finney hoping to stay put

Mar 04, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

B.J. Finney stopped for a moment, collected his thoughts, and did his best not to get too emotional.

But he didn't succeed.

And you can understand why.

Finney grew up a Steelers fan and when he was signed by the team as an undrafted rookie free agent back in 2015, it was a dream come true.

"Growing up, watching football with my dad, it was always the Steelers on Sundays, black and gold, no other option," said Finney, who grew up in Kansas. "We don't have a tie to Pennsylvania. He just watched the 1970s dynasty and fell in love with them and that's the way I grew up. I fell in love watching this franchise."

What Finney is hoping for now is that the dream continues. He will become an unrestricted free agent on March 18 and his hope is to remain in the black and gold.

"There is nothing more my wife and I would love than to be back in Pittsburgh," said Finney, trying to hold the emotions in. "We love the city. We love the people. This franchise, the organization with how they have helped us navigate difficult times in our life. The people that we have met and grown to love here, this really is a special place. We would love to come back."

Finney's value has been on display over the last few years, starting 13 of the 59 games he has played in, including four in 2019. His versatility has been a huge key, with center and guard two positions where he feels comfortable and has held it down.

"It was about playing multiple spots, being comfortable when they called on me to play whenever that was," said Finney. "Just me playing well at the end is what I take pride in, whether I was asked to start or come in in the middle of the game."

And that is one thing that makes Finney so valuable, his ability to start or legit step in at any point in the game when injuries hit.

"There is a little more anxiety, a little more angst when you are stepping in as opposed to starting," said Finney. "When you are starting you have all of the reps throughout the week. You are able to lock in on that position. You aren't tracking so much at one position as you are at the three. It's a lot nicer when you start, but I am proud how I stepped up whenever I was called upon."

While Finney awaits his free agency fate, he will be doing it with the newest love in his life, his precious daughter Zoey that him and his wife Amanda welcomed in October.

Finney said being a dad has changed him, changed his outlook on life, football and just everyday things.

"I don't know if you can really describe it," said Finney. "Just a whole different perspective comes into your life. The joy and love you thought you once knew is exponentially higher. There is nothing more I enjoy and love than walking into my house after a long day and seeing my wife and little girl there to greet me. Getting to hold my daughter and just get to spend time with them. The time to unplug. Hold her, put her on my chest, put here to sleep and just enjoy the moment."

